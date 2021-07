Patty Riley just had her first rufous hummingbird show up this week in Wilson. On a July 3 outing, John Hebberger Jr. reports seeing at the Oxbow: great blue heron chicks nearly ready to fledge; they are clearly as large as their parents. There are four in this nest. John thinks that their primary feathers are simply not quite ready for flight. There were also immature yellow bellied sapsucker (just one); perhaps 70 Canada geese; a couple of pelicans; common mergansers; a mallard hen with nine chicks trailing her across the Oxbow; swallows darting just above the water; osprey circling above the water.