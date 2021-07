Beyond the whole charging rigmarole, what holds electric vehicles back? Some might say very little, others might cite desirability. However good a car is and ecologically sensible the purchase might be, the car buying decision is so often emotionally driven that objective criteria go out the window. And, put simply, some EVs are just a little worthy and white goods-like for their own, er, good. This fact is not lost on the manufacturers, which is why plenty now exist to buck that trend; cars instantly covetable in their own right, where electric power adds to the appeal - rather than defines it. Think Honda e, Jaguar I-Pace, Polestar 2 and so on. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is another for that list.