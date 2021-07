Good news, Virginia! We are lucky to have yet another beautiful state park in the system, and it’s one you’ll want to visit soon. Clinch River State Park is still somewhat in development; however, there are portions that are open to the public and can be enjoyed today. Officially Virginia’s 41st state park, Clinch River is characterized by riverfront scenery, hiking trails, and the beautiful landscape of southwestern Virginia. According to the Nature Conservancy, this region is “One of the Last, Great Places.” Are you ready to start exploring?