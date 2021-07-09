Black Widow Finally Reveals What Happened On The Budapest Mission

The following contains major spoilers for Black Widow. Technically, the Marvel Cinematic Universe already began its newest era in the form of three separate Disney+ Marvel TV shows that all began before Black Widow made it to the screen. But, it is called a "cinematic" universe after all, and so for many Black Widow is the true first step into Phase 4 of the MCU – the blockbuster being the first of four 2021 movies that are set in this universe. While we knew the film was going to tell a story set in the past, we have also always expected it to help set up where the exponentially growing franchise was likely to be going. And while we don't get a peek at any kind of new intergalactic big bad for a new set of Avengers to fight 10 years from now, the Black Widow ending still gives us plenty of ideas of where future stories may take us.