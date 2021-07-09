My deers breath smells like cat food.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One of the best parts of owning a dog is getting to bring them along on all of your outdoor adventures. When you take your dog on a long walk, hike or even an extended road trip, it's important to keep them hydrated. There are tons of collapsible and portable water bowl options out there, but sometimes dogs are uninterested in drinking once you pour it into the bowl. Then, you're left either trying to pour that water back into your bottle or just dumping it. Tons of dog parents agree that they hate wasting water on walks. That's why the MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle is so popular with Amazon shoppers.