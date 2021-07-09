Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

My deers breath smells like cat food.

By 89HOKIE Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleName him "Oliver" and go with "Please sir, can I have some more?" ** -- Late 80s Hokie 07/09/2021 12:41PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Smells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsKokomo Perspective

Puppy Left Outside Supermarket Is So Happy Someone Came Along | The Dodo

This puppy was left scared and abandoned outside a supermarket until his rescuer showed up. Now he has a whole new life with so many brothers and siblings!. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: https://thedo.do/takis and https://thedo.do/takispatron. Follow him on Facebook for updates: https://thedo.do/takisshelter.
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Begs Owner for Cheetos Instead of Chicken in Adorable Video

Some of us like to eat healthy, while others prefer to snack on junk food and, if a recent TikTok video is anything to go by, the same can be said for cats. In the footage, shared to the social media app by Kittenrhardingile on June 22, a ginger cat can be seen on its hind legs before a woman who is holding a packet of Cheetos.
Animalsjacksonprogress-argus.com

Stray Cat Waits For This Guy At Work Every Morning For 2 Years | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Guy makes friends with a stray cat at work and tries to adopt him — and when the cat refuses, he builds him a little house at work ❤️. Keep up with Paul on TikTok: http://thedo.do/paulthestraycat. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
Pet Serviceskentlive.news

Cat died after eating pet food which has been recalled

A devastated man has told how his pet cat died after eating food linked to an urgent product recall over a possible link to an outbreak of a rare and fatal condition. Andy Robinson, 55, regularly fed cat Electra Sainsbury's Hypoallergenic dry cat food with salmon. But a month ago...
PetsPosted by
Parade

Do Dogs Get Bored? How to Keep Dogs Busy, According to Dog Experts

The hardest part of returning to life after the pandemic is separation anxiety—and no, I’m not talking about when you send your kids back to school—a moment I did a happy dance for. I’m referring to leaving your best friend, your pets at home, who have most likely thoroughly enjoyed every second quarantining with most of us since March 2020. With many people returning to their offices now, or by Labor Day, pet parents like myself are getting nervous about leaving their furry friends alone to fend for themselves at home after a year of endless cuddles and emotional support. Will my dogs be bored without me? Will they be sad? Will my pup suffer from separation anxiety when I return to work? We consulted with experts for advice.
Pet ServicesBHG

Pet Parents Are Calling This Water Bottle A 'Must-Have' For Dogs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One of the best parts of owning a dog is getting to bring them along on all of your outdoor adventures. When you take your dog on a long walk, hike or even an extended road trip, it's important to keep them hydrated. There are tons of collapsible and portable water bowl options out there, but sometimes dogs are uninterested in drinking once you pour it into the bowl. Then, you're left either trying to pour that water back into your bottle or just dumping it. Tons of dog parents agree that they hate wasting water on walks. That's why the MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle is so popular with Amazon shoppers.
Sciencenowdecatur.com

Mosquitoes bite people who smell like sweaty socks

Getting bitten by a mosquito while outside enjoying yourself is no fun… especially the resulting itch. It seems like some people get bitten more than others, but why? Doctors say it’s because they are attracted to certain body odors… and we mean ODOR! Apparently if you smell like a sweaty gym sock they want you!
Petsthesprucepets.com

The 8 Best Cat Treats, According to a Pet Expert

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Many pet owners enjoy giving treats to their cats but with the wide variety of available treats, choosing the right...
Petsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tiny Kitten Follows A Couple A Kilometer Into Their Car | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This tiny stray kitten would not let this couple leave without him. Keep up with Noorie and all her adventures on Instagram: http://thedo.do/wheelsandtails. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post...
Animalsprescottenews.com

3 Human Food Alternatives to Cat Treats

The argument/debate that there are more cats than dogs or vice versa is not a new one. The answer to this question can be very tricky. For one, this is because canines and felines are the most treasured pets in the United States and many other parts of the world.
Animalsbee-news.com

Cats shouldn’t get a free pass to poop

Could you explain why cats can poop in my garden and the owners are not responsible for them? Cats kill birds and chipmunks, and they dig in my garden. Children’s sandboxes get fouled by cats. Cat poop is really unpleasant and can spread diseases. It seems unfair that cat owners should get all the enjoyment out of them, but not have to be responsible for their messes. Why do cat owners get a free pass? What can be done to keep the cats from killing birds and leaving messes in my yard? – Pat in Spokane.
PetsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Cats shouldn't rely on kitten food

Q: I accidentally bought a bag of kitten food for my adult cat and didn't notice it until I had already fed her a couple of times. Is it all right for her to finish the bag? I hate to throw it out. A: Cats have very specific dietary needs,...
Pet Servicessparklecat.com

Cat Food Shopping Fun

We were running out of cat food for the outside kitties, so my human took me shopping. She said she didn’t need to get me anything since coming along was fun enough for me. Well, she was kind of right! Because I really did a lot of cool things while I was there.
Petssparklecat.com

My Cat Treat Tube Taste Test!

Note: Some of the links on this post are Amazon Affiliate links, and if you click on them and make a purchase, I will get a small commission. Thank you for your support!. Oh, and how messy they were? My human hated that. She wished there was something that didn’t get all over everything.
AnimalsDuluth News Tribune

Grease is NOT the word for doggo with persnickety pancreas

FARGO — A few months ago, I wrote a column encouraging folks to adopt an older dog. I had just acquired Wally, a fluffy and affable 10-year-old Lhasa-Bichon mix. I raved about Wally’s impeccable house manners, mellow nature and all-around sweetness. But I conveniently forgot about one other thing: old...

Comments / 0

Community Policy