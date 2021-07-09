This is a good one. Rattling the buildings here

Baking powder is on the short list of essential kitchen pantry ingredients, especially for avid home bakers. If that description fits you and your culinary habits, chances are you use baking powder so frequently that you have to replace it long before the expiration date on the package matches the date on your calendar. If you only bake occasionally, you may be discouraged when your cake falls flat. You might even blame your lack of skills for the failure to rise, rather than a fairly common kitchen mishap. It could be that your baking powder (or baking soda, but that's another story) has lost its leavening power, and you had no idea of knowing because you use it so rarely. Don't be so hard on yourself! Check the baking powder to see if the fault lies therein.