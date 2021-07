Temperatures soared Sunday, July 4, as the Brainerd lakes area celebrated the nation’s birthday and a return to normalcy after a year lost to COVID-19. And while the mercury rose and thermometers recorded temperatures this weekend that flirted with records set in the late 1980s and early 1990, parade-goers came out in force for the July 4th parade at 6 p.m., Sunday. It started as more a trickle than a flood, judging by the relatively sparse number of folks lining Laurel Street as late as 5:20 p.m., but by the time the procession rounded the bend and started past the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse, sidewalks were packed.