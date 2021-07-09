Louisiana State Police Investigating Lafayette Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting
Louisiana State Police Investigating Lafayette Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting. From Louisiana State Police, Lafayette, Louisiana – Shortly before 1:00 a.m. on July 9, 2021, Louisiana State Police was requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their officers. Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.calcasieu.info
