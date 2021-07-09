Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana State Police Investigating Lafayette Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 6 days ago
Louisiana State Police Investigating Lafayette Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting. From Louisiana State Police, Lafayette, Louisiana – Shortly before 1:00 a.m. on July 9, 2021, Louisiana State Police was requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their officers. Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

