American Airlines bars woman bodybuilder from DFW-to-Miami flight for offensive clothing

By Marin Wolf, The Dallas Morning News
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

A woman bodybuilder was barred from boarding an American Airlines flight at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday because her clothing was deemed offensive. Deniz Saypinar, a 26-year-old professional bodybuilder from Turkey, was flying to Miami when airline staff flagged her attire as inappropriate. After missing her flight, she posted an Instagram story on her social media platform of 1 million followers detailing the ordeal.

