It starts with weakness in the legs, then moves to dizziness before your vision starts to get dark and spotty. Before you know it, you're waking up on the ground surrounded by half a dozen people holding water over your face telling you to take a sip. These are all signs of heat exhaustion and it happened to me one scorching summer day many years back. With the US experiencing its hottest June on record, fainting, dangerous dehydration and even sudden deaths triggered by extreme heat have been worse this year.