Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

This Major Downtown Boise Ordinance Needs To Become Permanent

By Mateo
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We don't have to tell you about the terrors that were thrown upon our lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which we're still really navigating our way out of. Everyone, in some way, was impacted by the virus. It was the food and beverage industry that by far and large was impacted the very hardest--here in the Treasure Valley the recovery for many businesses continues. Whether it is getting customers back in through the doors or getting enough staff to return to normal hours--it has been brutal.

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Boise#Weather#Restaurants#Food And Beverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Uber
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Pictures: Boise’s Best Pool Will Have You Ditching Work For A Daycation

It's no secret that summer is a sweltering mess. Obviously staying indoors with the A/C cranked is a wonderful remedy to keep cool. However, that's not nearly as fun as heading to a pool, of course. If you have a pool in your backyard or there's a residential one in your neighborhood, I'm equal parts happy for and jealous of you. But where do folks who aren't pool rich go for a relaxing, refreshing day at the pool? According to the fine members of the Treasure Valley, The Riverside Hotel has the best pool in Boise.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho Named One Of The Best States To Work From Home

If you're not a fan of out-of-towners making their way into the Treasure Valley, you may not love this new major article showing Idaho as one of the best places to move. There seems to be a trend of people fleeing from big cities and going to smaller, suburban or even rural communities now that working from home has become a bit more normalized. Based on a variety of factors, CNBC shared a list of the top ten best states to move to if you work from home. You guessed it, Idaho cracked the top ten, at number six. Here's why: "Idaho has the nation’s hottest housing market, which can hurt affordability but will help your investment pay off faster. Costs are low and the grid is reliable, but the state’s broadband systems need some attention."
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Wait, What?! This Popular Boise Coffee Shop Doesn’t Serve Iced Coffee

I'm still trying wrap my head around the experience I had at a popular Boise coffee shop the other day. An iced coffee was calling my name in this obnoxiously hot weather. I walked in and ordered an one with caramel which seemed like a simple enough order to me. After that I was asked the most baffling question. Here's how the conversation with the barista went:
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Enjoy The Heat, Boise; Winter Projections Are Looking Brutal

Alright, Treasure Valley--it's time we get honest with ourselves. We are so spoiled with the typical Treasure Valley conditions-- four distinct seasons, an overall sense of kindness, and literally NO natural disasters (we recovered from that earthquake about a year ago, right?), that we can't help but complain when any of us experience a little challenge.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Take a $300 Signing Bonus at This Boise Airport Job Hire Event

This might be one of the most unique moments when looking for a job. Currently, almost everyone is hiring and that gives you prime choice on what your next opportunity is. This article is for anyone looking for a job, career, or just something temporary to pay the bills. Chances of advanced promotion may not come for a very long time. Here's what happens next week.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Who’s a Part of the Top 1% in Idaho?

There are handful of highly exclusive "clubs" out there. Many of these clubs are gatekept by two things: power and money and in some cases these are one in the same. We hear all the time about the "top 1%" but who are these people and what do they make? It actually varies state to state. In my mind these are billionaire celebrities but that isn't always the case, especially in good 'ole Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Be Honest: Which City In Idaho Is Unfairly Picked On?

Idahoans as a whole tend to have a lot of state pride. And I'm here for it. If I had a dollar for every vehicle I see driving around with some sort of Idaho bumper sticker or window decal, I would easily be able to purchase executive memberships at Costco for at least 4 people. And I'd recommend the Chinden location in Meridian. Idahoans just love being Idahoans. Everyone is united on that front until people start discussing which city they're from. Then the judgment kicks in.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise Hospital Workers Respond to Vax or Teminate

The issue of forced vaccinations has dominated our discussions, whether on radio, television, or social media. The following are emails from real folks within and outside of the medical community sharing their experiences of being forced to take the shot or lose their jobs. Their names have been taken out to protect their identities.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Phrases Every Idaho Kid Grew Up Hearing

No one grows up without hearing some key catch phrases over and over that stick with them into adulthood. Since my mom is from another country, I grew up hearing the phrases her mom told her back in the day in Havana, Cuba. There are two that stick out the most.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Where to Ride Horses in Idaho

It is hard to find people who don't love horses, even if just admired from afar. According to National Today, horses are in fourth place on the list of the world’s most popular animals. They have been domesticated since ancient times with the earliest record of horse domestication being in 4000 B.C. We have come a long way since then but horses still play a critical role to humans.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

7 Amazing Things That Happened In Idaho First

Outside of the Gem State, Idaho is known for potatoes, conservative values, the outdoors, and potatoes (did I mention that already?) Most people don't know that Idaho is a leader in technology, entertainment, sports, and social and environmental issues. Idaho has many firsts that we can all be proud of. In case you don't know what those firsts are, scroll through this list and be amazed. You'll soon see that these firsts are no small potatoes!
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

How To Make S’mores Without a Campfire During Fire Bans

There are currently 14 large wildfires burning across the state of Idaho. Gov. Brad Little mentioned in a press conference the other day, "the percent of the West that's under extreme drought, extreme dry conditions, is almost unheard." Of course this means there have been fire restrictions put into place....
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Hey Guys: If It’s Long or Thick, Kuna Is Looking For It

It's something you would only see in Idaho and honestly we're totally here for it. Guys, is yours long, thick, and spirited? You could win big at Kuna Days 2021, if so. Kuna Days, for years, has been a staple event here in the Treasure Valley each and every summer. Of course, much like everything else last year, the outdoor celebration of all things Kuna had to be put on hold.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise, I Owe You An Apology

Are you familiar with the concept of manifesting? "Manifestation refers to various pseudoscientific self-help strategies intended to bring about a personal goal, primarily by focusing one's thoughts upon the desired outcome. The techniques are based on the law of attraction of New Thought spirituality." That's the definition Wikipedia gives. I personally believe in manifesting when it comes to what you want in a partner, at work, for personal growth. But I took manifesting to a level I now regret.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

How To Find ‘Blue Heart Springs’, A Gorgeous Nearby Hidden Gem

It's going to take more than a car to get to this beautiful hideaway near Twin Falls, but follow this guide and you'll see some true clear water beauty AND get some exercise!. It was my wife's idea this past weekend... "Let's get out of town and go find Blue Heart Springs, as she showed me these pictures she saw on Pinterest. My initial thought was: "we have to drive two hours and then kayak on a hundred+ degree day? No thank you." Luckily, she's persistent and I don't like to let her down so away we went!

Comments / 0

Community Policy