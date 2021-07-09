Detroit’s Saddiq Bey called up for Team USA exhibition game
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey earned a spot on the Team USA select team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, and is training with the national squad in Las Vegas. He’s been selected as one of three players called up for main USA Basketball men’s roster for Saturday night’s exhibition game, replacing the likes of Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton, who are all currently competing in the NBA Finals series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0