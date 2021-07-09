Grapeland boasts experience and speed for new season

First-year Grapeland Sandies head coach Jordan Woods addresses his team during their first week of summer practices. Woods takes over a Grapeland program who has won two district titles in the past three years. Pennylynn Webb

GRAPELAND — The Grapeland Sandies enter the 2021 season with a new man at the top following their hiring of former Detroit Eagles head coach Jordan Woods.

Woods is coming off of his first season as head coach. Prior to that he was at Daingerfield for four years as the Tigers offensive coordinator and assistant athletic director.

Woods takes over a Sandies program who won two district titles over the past three seasons and has 27 playoff appearances to their name. They will try to offset the key losses of BJ Lamb, Keizion Ashford and Cooper Sheridan with the return of 22 of 26 varsity lettermen from a 2020 squad that reached the playoffs.

The team should boast plenty of experience and speed, but the group must find a quarterback to replace Lamb. RB/DB Wiley (1,392, 20 TDs rushing) was honorable mention all-state. OL/DL Jason DeCluette leads the way on both lines of scrimmage.

Dave Campbell predicts another playoff appearance for the Sandies as they’re slotted in third place in District 11-2A behind Normangee and Centerville.

Grapeland began their district run 2-0 last season with wins over Alto and Groveton before dropping three straight games to end the season.

Normangee, the favorite to win district according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, brings back preseason offensive MVP and all-state athlete Izaha Jones. Jones rushed for 721 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, while also surpassing the 1,000-yard mark in receiving and catching 15 touchdowns.

He moves into the quarterback position for the Panthers this season.

Centerville, the favorite to claim district runner-up according to DCTF, has Angel Villareal to anchor their defense. He recorded 89 tackles and four sacks in 2020.

He also plays behind BJ Kelly who had 48 tackles and three sacks as the guy on the defensive line.

Though not selected for preseason offensive MVP, Grapeland’s Cadarian Wiley still poses a severe threat at the running back position.

The junior back topped 1,200 yards rushing for the second consecutive year. He also compiled 20 rushing touchdowns with 69 tackles on the defensive end.

Grapeland opens their district schedule on Oct. 8 against the Groveton Indians.