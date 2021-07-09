Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, KY

Fiscal Court Closes Out Previous Fiscal Year

nolangroupmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Wednesday June the 30th for the final meeting of Fiscal year 20-21. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard. Judge Gabbard announced that the minutes from the prior regular monthly Fiscal Court meeting will be read and voted on at the July meeting. Judge Gabbard recognized Dale McNew from McNew’s Tax Service who presented the Sheriffs Property Tax Settlement. The Settlement was good and the Court Voted to approve.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, KY
Government
County
Jackson County, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#Magistrates#Sheriff#The County Judges Office#Covid#Community#The Court Voted#A John Deere Tractor#Slope Mower#The Surplus Division#The Applicant Agent Form#Fema Applications#American Rescue Act#Park Reservations#The Court Approved#Finance#State Auditors#County#Fy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy