Fiscal Court Closes Out Previous Fiscal Year

The Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Wednesday June the 30th for the final meeting of Fiscal year 20-21. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard. Judge Gabbard announced that the minutes from the prior regular monthly Fiscal Court meeting will be read and voted on at the July meeting. Judge Gabbard recognized Dale McNew from McNew’s Tax Service who presented the Sheriffs Property Tax Settlement. The Settlement was good and the Court Voted to approve.