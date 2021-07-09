Cancel
Perry County, PA

About 4,000 lose power due to brief, but drenching thunderstorms

By Charles Thompson
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
About 4,000 midstate power customers lost power this evening due to a brief, but drenching line of thunderstorms that marched through the area early Friday evening. As the storms had largely passed through the area, utilities were reporting that the power outages are concentrated in Dauphin (1,550) and Lancaster (1,688) counties, with 353 households also in the dark in Perry County, 331 out in York County, and 111 in Lebanon County.

Harrisburg, PA
