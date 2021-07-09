Cancel
Coinbase Rival To Join Growing Ranks Of Bitcoin Stocks

By BILL PETERS
Investor's Business Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBullish, a firm backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, said Friday it plans to go public via a SPAC merger, a day after a similar deal was announced by the crypto firm Circle, as the number of Bitcoin stocks grows. The moves follow a surge in interest in digital assets...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Ipo#Spac#Fpac#Bullish And Far Peak#Efm Asset Management#Blk#Galaxy Digital#Bitcoin Stocks Spacs#Grayscale Bitcoin Trust#Gbtc#Marathon Digital Holdings#Mara#Circle Internet Financial#Stablecoin Usd Coin#Concord Acquisition Corp#Block One#Bullish Global#Bitcoins#Eos
