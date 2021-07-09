Coinbase Rival To Join Growing Ranks Of Bitcoin Stocks

Square announced an initiative related to Bitcoin. The future for the cryptocurrency remains uncertain. The stock market has made a lot of progress so far in 2021, but market participants had to deal with a modest setback on Friday. Investors seemed to react negatively to worries about inflation on the one hand, and rising COVID-19 cases in the U.S. on the other. By the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all saw declines of nearly 1%.