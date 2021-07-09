Coinbase Rival To Join Growing Ranks Of Bitcoin Stocks

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. SB Northstar, a unit of SoftBank Group, agreed to invest USD 75m in Bullish, the sponsor of a not-yet-operational crypto exchange, Bloomberg reported, citing documents filed July 9 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It will also buy 3 million warrants to purchase shares of Far Peak, the SPAC taking Bullish public in a move that could value the combined entity at about USD 9bn, it added. As reported, SoftBank just recently invested USD 200m in 2TM Group, the parent company of Mercado Bitcoin, a Latin America-focused crypto exchange.
