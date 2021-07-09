Rescued Opossum Covers Mom's Face In Kisses And Showers Her With Love

- Vote - When Butter was first rescued, he was just a teeny, frail baby opossum. His mom had doubts that he would make it. She tended to his every need, feeding him healthily and steadily while monitoring his rapid growth. After a few days, it became clear that Butter would survive and only get stronger. What was not clear was that butter had no intention of being released into the wild, as opposed to Mom who initially thought that this would be the best move.