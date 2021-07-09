Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville utility, water disconnections resume; resources available for at-risk families

By Stephen Goin
Wave 3
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the heat of the summer, thousands of Louisville families are at risk of losing electricity and air conditioning. In March 2020, utility companies put a hold on disconnections during the pandemic; now, they’ve resumed and some are already without power. More than a year after utility disconnection was suspended amid the pandemic, the moratorium was lifted in June and some have already had power cut-off.

www.wave3.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disconnection#Air Conditioning#Lg E Communications#Liheap#Covid#Louisville Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 3

Community Policy