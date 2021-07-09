Louisville utility, water disconnections resume; resources available for at-risk families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the heat of the summer, thousands of Louisville families are at risk of losing electricity and air conditioning. In March 2020, utility companies put a hold on disconnections during the pandemic; now, they’ve resumed and some are already without power. More than a year after utility disconnection was suspended amid the pandemic, the moratorium was lifted in June and some have already had power cut-off.www.wave3.com
