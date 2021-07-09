Cancel
MLB

Giants' Buster Posey: Heads to IL

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants placed Posey (thumb) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. The catcher suffered a left thumb contusion Sunday and hasn't played since, so he'll be eligible for activation from the IL next Friday when the second half begins. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the backstop's MRI revealed a bone bruise, and it remains unclear if he'll be forced to miss time after the break. Of course, he'll be unable to start the All-Star Game as a result of the injury. Curt Casali is starting Friday and figures to do the majority of the work behind the plate while Posey is sidelined, but Joey Bart may get called up to serve as Casali's backup. Logan Webb (shoulder) was reinstated from the IL in a corresponding move.

Buster Posey
Logan Webb
Joey Bart
Curt Casali
