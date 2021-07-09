Giants' Logan Webb: Reinstated ahead of start

Webb (shoulder) will throw 45 pitches for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Webb threw two innings during his first rehab start Thursday and allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in two innings. The right-hander threw 26 pitches in his first rehab appearance, and he'll ramp up his workload Tuesday. The Giants want to see Webb work as both a starter and reliever during his rehab appearance, but it's not yet clear whether Tuesday's outing will be as a starter or out of the bullpen.