Giants' Logan Webb: Reinstated ahead of start
Webb (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his start Friday against the Nationals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. It was reported Thursday that Webb would take the ball for the series opener and now San Francisco has made room for the right-hander on the 26-man roster by placing Buster Posey (thumb) on the 10-day IL. Webb could be in line for a shorter outing given that he threw just two innings during his lone rehab outing with Triple-A Sacramento on July 1.www.cbssports.com
