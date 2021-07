FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With half of the real-life and fantasy season in the books, we head into the All-Star break. At this point, fantasy managers likely have an idea where they fall in the rotisserie standings and their team’s strengths/weaknesses. You can read the other 13 buy or sell topics here and see if those trends have shifted or not. This week, we’ll cover a sleeper starting pitcher that’s breaking out in 2021 plus an often injured Rockies’ hitter that is producing since returning from yet another injury.