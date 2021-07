FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With the All-Star break in the books, we look ahead towards the second half of the 2021 season. In this installment of our buy or sell series, we’re looking at two struggling hitters that may be sitting on the waiver wire in some leagues. Both hitters came into 2021 with some bounceback potential, but both under-delivered so far in 2021. However, the NFBC ADP cost remains the difference maker of roughly 100 picks apart. We’ll look back at each player’s first half of production and what to expect moving forward in 2021 redraft leagues.