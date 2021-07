Jul. 9—Baton Rouge Police made an arrest Friday in connection with the killing of a man who was found shot to death inside of a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, police arrested Niya Green, 27, who they say shot and killed Leroy Crum III, 34, in April. Green was booked on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.