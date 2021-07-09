Cancel
FDA, CDC: More Americans must get vaccinated; too soon for boosters

By AP Staff, FOX 5 NY Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust hours after Pfizer announced it would seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant, U.S. health officials issued a statement saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need a booster yet.

