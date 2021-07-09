Twitch streamer LilyPichu joins Genshin Impact as Sayu

PlayStation is celebrating Pride Month, and included in these celebrations are a couple of freebies all PS4 users will be able to take advantage of. What does this mean? Well, it means that for Pride 2021, all PS4 users will be able to download a special PlayStation Pride 2021 wallpaper theme. Unfortunately, there's no alternative freebie for PS5 users, who can't use themes because the console doesn't support the feature, at least not yet.