Twitch streamer LilyPichu joins Genshin Impact as Sayu
Popular Twitch streamer Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki is voicing a new Genshin Impact character. During the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream, miHoYo announced details on the eagerly-anticipated Inazuma region update. The developers gave fans a sneak peek at a number of Inazuma enemies and locations, while also revealing the game’s new Inazuma characters. One of the new additions is none other than Sayu, a new four-star ninja character who wields an Anemo Visionanda giant claymore bigger than herself.www.dexerto.com
