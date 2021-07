As part of a long-term strategy to both protect the public and provide additional access to court records, the Michigan Supreme Court and State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) have been focused on improving how Michigan courts handle personal identifying information (PII). More than two years ago, the court approved revisions of court rules to protect PII; however, the Court decided today that an additional six months are needed to complete reprogramming of court computer systems and to enable courts and users to implement necessary revisions in their practices to accommodate the new rules.