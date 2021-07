Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever gone through your closet and realized that you don’t own enough simple dresses? We tend to shop for styles that are slightly more elevated or fun to wear, and often neglect the basics as a result. Now is officially the time to change that! We’re in the market for staple pieces, and have a few needs: They can’t look too busy, and they must flatter our figures and feel ultra-comfortable.