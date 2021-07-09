Cancel
UN votes to keep sole humanitarian border crossing open to starving Syrians

pbs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Top EU official says aid access to Syrians must stay open

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — A top EU official warned Thursday that the potential closure of the only remaining border crossing through which humanitarian aid can enter parts of Syria held by anti-government insurgents would have “dramatic" consequences for millions of civilians. In an interview with The Associated Press, Janez...
WorldBirmingham Star

India reaffirms to Syrian-led UN-facilitated process

New York [US], July 10 (ANI): India, while joining the consensus on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Syrian Humanitarian Resolution on Friday (local time), reaffirmed its commitment to Syrian-led, Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process. Permanent Representative/Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti while explaining India's vote on Syria said, "India...
ChinaVoice of America

Fate of Millions of Syrians Hangs in Balance of Tough UN Talks

The U.N. Security Council began potentially contentious negotiations Tuesday on whether to continue humanitarian aid operations from Turkey into northern Syria for another year. “It’s a lot at stake,” Norway’s U.N. Ambassador Mona Juul told reporters on her way into the closed-door discussions. “It is really a life-or-death issue for...
AfricaMiami Herald

UN says humanitarian crisis in Tigray region of Ethiopia improving as more aid gets in

In Ethiopia's strife-torn northern Tigray region hundreds of thousands of people remain at risk of starvation, but the humanitarian situation is easing, the United Nations said Tuesday. "Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that humanitarian access within Tigray has improved, with large areas now accessible," said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric...
WorldVoice of America

Afghanistan on Brink of New Humanitarian Crisis, UN Officials Say

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency warns Afghanistan is on the brink of another humanitarian crisis as escalating conflict is causing civilian casualties to rise and is driving hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes in search of safety. More than 3.5 million people currently are displaced inside...
Moviesbrooklynrail.org

Border Crossings

In the James Bond movie Die Another Day (2002), the eponymous hero is first captured by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK–North Korea) before escaping to Cuba—depicted as a fellow rogue-communist state—in pursuit of his dastardly foe. Even at the time of its release, this end-of-the-line Cold War spy drama was already well past its sell-by date. After decades of reforms to Cuba’s economy and those of most other communist nations, by the early 2000s only North Korea persisted in exempting itself from engagement with globalized neoliberalism. Today, in the wake of those reforms, Raúl Castro, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping cut almost reassuringly relatable figures compared to Kim Jong-un—the sole remaining real-world analogue of communist super-villains like Bond’s nemesis Blofeld.
Chinapbs.org

Chaos in South Africa as riots, looting follow Zuma’s jailing

Public Healthpbs.org

Fire at Iraq COVID hospital leaves 92 dead, more than 100 injured

TravelKNOX News Radio

Canada, US ease pandemic border-crossing restrictions

Pandemic restrictions on travel between Canada and the U.S. began to loosen Monday for some Canadians, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says plans to totally reopen the border will be announced over the next few weeks. Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full dose of a coronavirus...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Pak NSA says country in bad position for refugees

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 14 (ANI): Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf has said that the country is not in a position to handle more refugees from Afghanistan. Yusuf, in an interview, said that Pakistan is willing but is not in a position to accept more asylum seekers from Afghanistan. He asked International Forces and United Nations to step in and make arrangements for the Afghan people inside their home country, The Khaama Press reported citing US media.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s reaction to Cuban protests has been a disgrace

The initial Biden administration response to the mass rallies for freedom that took place across Cuba on Sunday was a disgrace. As Cubans took to the streets defying the Communist regime’s totalitarian police, a senior State Department official tweeted that the administration viewed the protests as merely a result of unhappiness “about rising COVID cases/deaths” in the island country.
WorldPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UN envoy: `Spoilers' are trying to obstruct Libyan elections

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya accused “spoilers” on Thursday of trying to obstruct the holding of crucial elections in December to unify the divided North African nation, and the Security Council warned that any individual or group undermining the electoral process could face U.N. sanctions.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S. to begin evacuating Afghans who aided American military

The Biden administration said Wednesday that it is prepared to begin evacuation flights for Afghan interpreters and translators who aided the U.S. military effort in the nearly 20-year war, but their destinations are still unknown and there are lingering questions about how to ensure their safety until they can get onto planes.

