UN votes to keep sole humanitarian border crossing open to starving Syrians

In the James Bond movie Die Another Day (2002), the eponymous hero is first captured by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK–North Korea) before escaping to Cuba—depicted as a fellow rogue-communist state—in pursuit of his dastardly foe. Even at the time of its release, this end-of-the-line Cold War spy drama was already well past its sell-by date. After decades of reforms to Cuba’s economy and those of most other communist nations, by the early 2000s only North Korea persisted in exempting itself from engagement with globalized neoliberalism. Today, in the wake of those reforms, Raúl Castro, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping cut almost reassuringly relatable figures compared to Kim Jong-un—the sole remaining real-world analogue of communist super-villains like Bond’s nemesis Blofeld.