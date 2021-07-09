Cancel
Video Games

Overwatch Mercy skin concept would fit right in at Summer Games

dexerto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercy is ready to hit the beach with this new Summer Games-themed skin idea, making it the perfect addition for those hotter months. Now that summer is well underway, many Overwatch fans have been busy creating new skins to reflect the hotter weather. One of the latest concepts to catch the eye of the Overwatch community is a summer-themed Mercy skin. Mercy is one of the most popular heroes in the game, with many players flocking towards her when creating cosplays and fan-made content.

