Overwatch Mercy skin concept would fit right in at Summer Games

D.Va mains certainly have a lot of options available when it comes to choosing their favorite skins, but this new Roller Derby-inspired outfit could be your next favorite. D.Va is one of the most popular heroes in all of Overwatch – in fact, even Blizzard has shown this output of love with the number of amazing skins the video game-loving hero has. Whether you’re looking to arrest the bad guys or just wish to go for a more traditional look, there is a D.Va skin for pretty much every occasion.