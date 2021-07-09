Cancel
Bridging the Gap

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nirupa Netram launched consulting company Lotus Solutions last year, it was in the midst of the pandemic, around the time George Floyd was killed and while the country was experiencing the historic Black Lives Matter protests. Netram, who spent 23 years as an attorney, certified circuit civil mediator and social entrepreneur, wanted to educate businesses on the importance of diversity and why it should be considered across all sectors and levels in a company. “When I talk about diversity, people tend to think race or ethnicity, but it’s so much more. It’s gender, generation, LGBTQIA+, religion,” she says, adding that part of her consulting focuses on awareness training and educating organizations on problems they didn’t realize they had. “Companies may think they have diversity because it’s in the entry-level, but having diversity means it’s on your board and top level.”

#Diversity And Inclusion#Southwest Florida#U S Census Bureau#Lotus Solutions#Lgbtqia#Companies#Caucasian#The U S Census Bureau#Non Hispanic#Harvard Business Review#Vp#Dei
