Man accused of injuring child pleads guilty to drug charge

SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel father headed to trial for allegedly breaking his infant son’s leg pleaded guilty on Friday to an unrelated drug charge in Northumberland County Court.

Corey James Feese, 31, of Mount Carmel, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 27 in Shamokin.

President Judge Charles Saylor immediately sentenced Feese to time served of 121 days, but Feese still remains imprisoned since March 11 on a combined $30,000 cash bail from two other unrelated incidents. He must also pay a $50 fine plus court costs and fees.

Public Defender John Broda said Feese is ready for trial on a simple assault case in front of Saylor. Jury selection for that case is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Sept. 13.

The case involving the child is also pending with a scheduled jury selection for 1:15 p.m. Aug. 16 in front of Saylor. That case was not discussed on Friday.

Feese and the child’s mother Kirsten Eilee Gallagher, 25, of Mount Carmel, are accused of breaking their child’s femur, but it is not clear which parent the Commonwealth holds responsible for the injury on April 3, 2019. Gallagher maintains that Feese was taking care of the child when the injury occurred.

The child’s injury, according to court documents, is a diaphyseal transverse fracture of the femur that is a result of “a fairly straightforward case of physical abuse,” Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, told police.

The type of fracture often occurs when “a caregiver is frustrated with the child during the diapering process. Typically, this occurs when the child who is being changed urinates or defecates on the caregiver, causing them to become aggravated,” Bellino told police.

Both Feese and Gallagher are charged with three felonies each: aggravated assault of a child, criminal conspiracy and child endangerment; two misdemeanors: simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary count of harassment.

Gallagher, who posted bail and was released on Dec. 12, 2019, is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 27 in front of Judge Paige Rosini.