Entrepreneurs are those who innovate and take calculated risks to cater to the unaddressed demand of consumers. They are creative and usually work in unorthodox ways. Entrepreneurs belong to the cliquish group of who unfetter from the stereotypes. The restriction and benchmarks that are set by the society we live in can become very confining. There are no fixed frameworks for success therefore, its indispensable to extricate ourselves from social conformity.The stimulation of change regarding the increased inclination towards business in future is prompted by the entrepreneurial avidity. And to support this change, we need to break away from the common myths mentioned below: