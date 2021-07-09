Cancel
Cars

BMW Adds M-Inspired Design Touch To The New 2 Series

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shortly after a premature leak, the 2022 BMW 2 Series was finally unveiled, and it's been a hot topic of discussion, although not necessarily for the right reasons. The styling is controversial, to say the least, and it won't be offered with a manual gearbox. Still, we find solace in the fact that that controversial styling is supposedly inspired by the 2002 and the fact that the car is still a RWD-based machine. Looks aside, our interest in the coupe is keen, and this interest has led us to the build & price configurator on BMW UK's site, where we found an interesting detail.

carbuzz.com

