See Where North Dakota Ranks For 2021’s Worst Drivers?

Not if you live in one of these two cities in North Dakota. Two of our towns made "the least stressed cities in America for 2021", according to our friends at WalletHub. In the article, it went on to say, that Americans are coming off one of the most stressful years in our history with all of the problems that COVID-19 presented. However, two North Dakota towns rose above the stress and found a way to take a deep breath and say, "everything is going to be alright." Sounds like a country song I know.