IMF Board Backs $650 Billion Reserves Distribution, Targets End-August Completion

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board has backed a $650 billion allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights, advancing the distribution of currency reserves to the IMF's 190 member countries towards a targeted completion by the end of August. IMF Managing Director Kristalina...

money.usnews.com

