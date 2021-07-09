Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Neighborhood fights housing construction in Huntsville

By Zak Sos
WHNT-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Plans to develop a less than half-acre lot in a Huntsville neighborhood are at the center of a growing dispute. The dispute began after a developer unveiled plans to construct two homes on the lot in the Kirkwood subdivision. A single-family home was knocked down to make way for the project, and neighbors are arguing that the project breaks the subdivision’s covenants. They say the agreements are designed to prevent exactly that type of construction in the neighborhood.

