Nuclear uses less land than solar -- Edward Lovell

Chicago-based Invenergy has proposed to construct a utility-scale solar plant, Koshkonong Solar, near Cambridge. With a project area of 6,300 acres, solar capacity up to 465 megawatts and a 165 megawatt lithium-ion battery unit, it would be one of the largest solar-plus-storage facilities east of the Rockies. Solar panels up to the edge of Cambridge would be the “boot on the throat” of the village. Farmland leased for solar panels would remain classified as “agricultural,” a contradiction of questionable legality.