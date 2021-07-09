The View: Will Debbie Matenopoulos Return for Season 25? Rep Confirms 'Conversations' With ABC News
One of The View‘s original panelists just might be returning to the roost for the daytime talker’s milestone 25th season. Responding to a Daily Mail piece in which a source claimed that Debbie Matenopoulos is being courted for a “triumphant return” to the ABC Daytime talker, a rep for the TV personality confirmed that “conversations” have taken place with ABC News brass about, among other things, a View encore.tvline.com
