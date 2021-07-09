Cancel
The View: Will Debbie Matenopoulos Return for Season 25? Rep Confirms 'Conversations' With ABC News

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 6 days ago
One of The View‘s original panelists just might be returning to the roost for the daytime talker’s milestone 25th season. Responding to a Daily Mail piece in which a source claimed that Debbie Matenopoulos is being courted for a “triumphant return” to the ABC Daytime talker, a rep for the TV personality confirmed that “conversations” have taken place with ABC News brass about, among other things, a View encore.

