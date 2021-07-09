The View: Will Debbie Matenopoulos Return for Season 25? Rep Confirms 'Conversations' With ABC News

During the nearly four years since she took her seat as a permanent co-host of The View, Meghan McCain has become infamous for generating on-air arguments and heated spats while the cameras were rolling. But after the recent announcement that she would be leaving the show at the end of July, it appears there might be some more serious behind-the-scenes workplace drama that has been plaguing the daytime talk show. And according to a report from Page Six, three of McCain's View co-hosts were so sick of working with her that they no longer wanted her around. Read on to hear more about the feud that may have helped fuel her departure.