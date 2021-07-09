Cancel
Vaccine passports are prohibited at KU, but university leaders are creating a system to encourage students to show they are vaccinated

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere won’t be any vaccine passports at the University of Kansas when it reopens this fall, but there will be a system some might think of as a vaccine fast pass. KU is encouraging students to voluntarily submit documentation showing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and some of those students will be able to use those vaccine documents to avoid having to wear masks.

