Vaccine passports are prohibited at KU, but university leaders are creating a system to encourage students to show they are vaccinated
There won’t be any vaccine passports at the University of Kansas when it reopens this fall, but there will be a system some might think of as a vaccine fast pass. KU is encouraging students to voluntarily submit documentation showing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and some of those students will be able to use those vaccine documents to avoid having to wear masks.www2.ljworld.com
Comments / 0