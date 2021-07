WACO, Texas – Baylor head women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen announced Friday the signing of freshman Kendra Gillispie to the Lady Bears’ 2021-22 roster. Gillispie, a 6-2 forward from Norman, Okla., will be the only true freshman on the Baylor roster, and she arrives in Waco with an impressive prep career. She ranked No. 58 overall and was the No. 10-ranked forward on the espnW HoopGurlz Top 100 for the class of 2021.