Detroit, MI

Stateside: Redistricting; vaccine mandate; college athletes getting paid; Detroit Public Theatre

michiganradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Stateside, Michigan’s Supreme Court declines to extend deadlines for redrawing legislative boundaries. Also, one union pushes back on Trinity Health vaccine policy. Plus, how some Michigan college athletes flex the earning potential of their names, images and likeness. And, how the Detroit Public Theatre leveraged the pandemic year to find a new home, and set the stage for a new future.

Michigan Statemichiganradio.org

Whitmer seeks federal disaster for Michigan after flooding

Parts of the region saw about 7 inches of rain over a 12-hour period between the night of June 25 and the morning of June 26. Whitmer's office said Tuesday if federal aid is granted, the money would be used for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people and businesses recover from the flooding damage.
Columbus, OHsunny95.com

School, college mandates banned for ’emergency use’ vaccines

COLUMBUS – As state health leaders warn of another surge in COVID-19 cases due to the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Wednesday signed a bill into law that forbids public schools and colleges from requiring individuals to receive vaccines not granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Not all Hoosier colleges mandating vaccines

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels says they are strongly encouraging everybody to get the shot, but says it shouldn’t be a personal choice. This week, Ball State University issued a letter this week, stating that unvaccinated students must present a negative COVID test before returning to campus next month. Notre...
Flint, MImichiganradio.org

Former Flint mayor, city residents criticize water settlement during federal court hearing

A long line of Flint residents told a federal judge Tuesday that they are being victimized again by the massive water crisis legal settlement. Since the proposed settlement of civil claims was first announced last August, it has been lawyers doing most of the talking.This was the first time that Flint residents had a chance to share their thoughts on and objections to the deal.
Healthhealthday.com

Many States Move to Ban Vaccine Mandates, Passports in Public Schools

THURSDAY, July 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As schools around America begin to prepare for reopening this fall, many states are taking steps to stop public schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccination or proof of vaccination. At least seven states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma, and Utah -- have...
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

At Long Last, Gretchen Whitmer Finally Gets What’s Coming to Her…

Being that I’m from Michigan, I have been on an up and down rollercoaster when it comes to actually holding Gretchenm Whitmner responsible for her tyrannical overreach during the COVID mess. TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!. There have been a lot of rumors that the “clampdown”...
Michigan Statemichiganradio.org

Michigan announces first $50,000 vaccine lottery winners

There could be money in getting vaccinated. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the first four $50,000 COVID-19 vaccine “MI Shot to Win” lottery prize winners Wednesday. There will also be a $1 million drawing, a $2 million drawing and scholarship prizes. Whitmer is looking for ways to move the state from...
Politicsmichiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Mosquitoes, Mosquitoes Everywhere!

Slap! Spray! Scratch! The most biting of topics in Michigan right now is mosquitoes. Yes, there's a boom of bloodsuckers going on in the Great Lakes state. If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.
Collegesradioresultsnetwork.com

Mackinac Center Wins Lawsuit Against University of Michigan

The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation has won a lawsuit against the University of Michigan after the university denied part of a Freedom of Information Act request filed earlier this year. In an opinion issued today by the Michigan Court of Claims, the university is required to fully respond to the Mackinac Center’s original request for the total salaries of some of its employees.
Politicsmichiganradio.org

Whitmer admits problem with federal jobless benefits is "frustrating"

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is trying to reassure tens of thousands of Michiganders who’ve been warned they might have to pay back federal jobless benefits. This affects nearly 650,000 people who initially qualified for the "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance" program. The problem is the state included four ways a person could qualify...
Collegesvidanewspaper.com

As Students Ready For Campus Returns, Colleges Postpone COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Two of the largest U.S. public college systems will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students returning to campuses for the upcoming Fall semester until the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) upgrades the vaccine approvals beyond an “emergency” stage. The California State University system (CSU) and the State University of New...
U.S. Politicsmichiganradio.org

Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law

The Board of State Canvassers has certified Unlock Michigan gathered enough signatures of registered voters. The initiative would scrap a 1945 law that Whitmer used to issue COVID-19 emergency orders. The law was also invalidated by the state Supreme Court, but Fred Wzolek of Unlock Michigan says now Republican majorities...

