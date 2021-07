VACAVILLE, Calif. — Update:. As of 4:30 p.m., Macoy Lenguya has been found safe in the area, Vacaville police said. "Thank you to all who called, came to volunteer and looked for Macoy," Vacaville Police Department said in a Facebook update. "We are grateful to be part of this community and very relieved this ended well for Macoy and his family!"