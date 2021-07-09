Cancel
Texas State

A look at what Texas lawmakers are discussing in the upcoming special session

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS, USA — State lawmakers in Austin have 30 days to try and get all the items Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants to see passed during the special session. One item ended up being called after House Democrats walked out during the regular session and stopped the controversial elections bill that would mean new restrictions on voting. We asked our State Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa with District 20 if another walk out could happen during the special session.

