If you’ve spent any time in a gym or skimmed through any popular fitness magazines, you have at least heard of planks. A rather ubiquitous core exercise, planks are popular for good reason: They work. Some of us love them, some of us hate them, but almost all of us appreciate how effective they are. In terms of bodyweight exercises, planks are one of the best exercises you can do to strengthen your entire core and upper body. They can be regressed or progressed according to your fitness level, so they are a great addition to your workout routine regardless as to where you are in your fitness journey.