Columbus, OH

Lee & Associates sums it up: Columbus’ industrial market is red-hot today

By Dan Rafter
rejournals.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA torrid pace. That’s what Lee & Associates is predicting for the industrial market in Columbus in its latest research report. According to Lee & Associates’ second quarter Columbus industrial report, 8.87 million square feet of industrial space is currently under construction in the Columbus, Ohio, market. That’s a big number, and is up from the 6.63 million square feet of industrial space that was under construction in the first quarter of this year.

