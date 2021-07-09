Lee & Associates sums it up: Columbus’ industrial market is red-hot today
A torrid pace. That’s what Lee & Associates is predicting for the industrial market in Columbus in its latest research report. According to Lee & Associates’ second quarter Columbus industrial report, 8.87 million square feet of industrial space is currently under construction in the Columbus, Ohio, market. That’s a big number, and is up from the 6.63 million square feet of industrial space that was under construction in the first quarter of this year.rejournals.com
