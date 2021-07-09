Review: FEAR STREET PART TWO: 1978 is a Blood-Soaked Blast Filled with Summer Slasher Homages and a Huge Body Count

Last week, horror fans everywhere got their first taste of the horrors of Sarah Fier in Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street: 1994, the first part of Netflix’s new R.L. Stine trilogy adaptation. And now, Janiak is taking us even further back in time as we head back to the “Me Decade” and spend some time at Shadyside’s Camp Nightwing during the summer of 1978. If you’ve seen the first Fear Street, you know that there was a total bloodbath at the camp, all due to the murderous rampage of a masked, axe-wielding psychopath, but the question here is: just how exactly did this murder spree unfold in the first place? And how is Sarah Fier tied to all of it?