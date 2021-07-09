Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Review: FEAR STREET PART TWO: 1978 is a Blood-Soaked Blast Filled with Summer Slasher Homages and a Huge Body Count

By Heather Wixson
dailydead.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, horror fans everywhere got their first taste of the horrors of Sarah Fier in Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street: 1994, the first part of Netflix’s new R.L. Stine trilogy adaptation. And now, Janiak is taking us even further back in time as we head back to the “Me Decade” and spend some time at Shadyside’s Camp Nightwing during the summer of 1978. If you’ve seen the first Fear Street, you know that there was a total bloodbath at the camp, all due to the murderous rampage of a masked, axe-wielding psychopath, but the question here is: just how exactly did this murder spree unfold in the first place? And how is Sarah Fier tied to all of it?

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Street#Lash#Blood#Slasher#Homages#Shadyside#Sleepaway Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesDen of Geek

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Review: Gory Sequel Expands Universe

Sitting somewhere between a TV event and a ready made film franchise, the second part of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy transports us back to the late ’70s and into the heyday of the slasher movie. Bookended with our core ’90s-set story, this segment recounts the tale of the Camp Nightwing massacre, as relayed by C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs), the sole survivor of the slayings. Loosely based on the books by R.L. Stine but leaning into a hard R-rating Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is teen-centric but is about as suitable for teenage viewers as its influences–i.e. it depends on the kid.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Reviews Are In, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Horror Movie

The second installment in the Fear Street Trilogy from director Leigh Janiak is almost here. Part 1 debuted on Netflix last week, to mixed reviews, and now Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is about to release, also on the big red streaming service. Part 2: 1978 is set in 1978 (duh) at Camp Nightwing, where campers and counselors from Sunnyvale and Shadyside must band together to solve a terrifying mystery after horrors from their towns’ shared history come alive. The slasher film is based on the book series by R.L. Stine and features Olivia Welch, Emily Rudd, Sadie Sink, Ryan Simpkins, and McCabe Slye.
MoviesMovieWeb

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Trailer Turns Camp Nightwing Into a Blood-Soaked Massacre

Following the premiere of the first installment on Netflix, the streamer has released a new trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978. A trilogy of movies set over three separate time periods, the Fear Street movies are based on the original horror novels by R.L. Stine. The first chapter, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, was released on July 2, performing rather well with critics and horror fans. Teasing the release of chapter two this week, Netflix has dropped a new trailer which you can check out below.
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Fear Street Part One: 1994

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. First off, this movie gives major goosebumps vibes. Which is expected, since it’s an RL Stine adaptation. I had been waiting for this movie for years, and it di... Continue reading. 1 kid review. What's the story?. Is it any good?. This...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Fear Street:’ How Netflix’s Horror Trilogy Survived the Disney-Fox Merger and Embraced a Risky Release Strategy

“How do we make audiences feel this is not just a ticket or a gimmick, that there’s a reason for all of this?” director Leigh Janiak tells TheWrap. Director Leigh Janiak had come aboard the “Fear Street” franchise with an ambitious plan to release three teen slasher horror movies in a short window. But while she was in production, something ominous was looming just over her shoulder: the Disney-Fox merger.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: ‘Fear Street Part One: 1994’ kicks horror trilogy off in style

It's not really a spoiler to say that Maya Hawke doesn't last long in "Fear Street Part One: 1994." This blatant homage to "Scream" — spooky masked killer knocking off self-aware teens in a highly stylized hyper-reality? Yep! — cuts so deep that it offs its biggest star in its opening minutes. Because of course it does.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Director Leigh Janiak On Blood-Soaked Horror Trilogy ‘Fear Street’ – Talesbuzz

Kick-starting a new horror franchise is tough enough. But when producer Peter Chernin reached out to indie director Leigh Janiak with the idea of adapting author R.L. Stine’s popular Fear Street books, the end result was not one, but three consecutive movies. Set in the cursed town of Shadyside, Ohio, they feature a recurring core cast, interconnected storylines and an ambitious timeline that starts in 1994, before jumping back to 1978 and then 1666. Shot over 106 days, the R-rated trilogy is being screened over three weekends on Netflix.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Review: Netflix’s Second R.L. Stine Movie Is Even Better Than the First

Blurring the lines between movies and television, the second installment of Netflix’s horror trilogy, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, will arrive on the streaming service on July 9, exactly one week after the first film was released. The short wait time is nothing but good news for this franchise, which is loosely based on the young adult book series by R.L. Stine. Because while Fear Street Part 1 was decent, everything that didn’t work about the first film clicks into place in the sequel and makes the first movie look better in retrospect. Fear Street Part 2 manages to be a sweet coming-of-age tale, a gory slasher film, and a spooky ghost story all at once.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Review: A Lean, Brutal Camp Slasher with Plenty of Purpose and Payoff

Telling a trilogy backward through time objectively shouldn’t work. At the start of “Fear Street Part 2: 1978,” the middle installment in Leigh Janiak’s trio of century-spanning films based on the R.L. Stine book series, one character makes it fairly clear who will survive the tale she’s about to unspool. There’s no in media res trickery, no story-within-a-story retconning.
TV & Videos411mania.com

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Trailer Heads to a Killer Summer Camp

The Fear Street trilogy kicked off last Friday on Netflix with the 1994-set first film, and the second film’s trailer heads back to summer camp (uh-oh) in 1978. Netflix has released the trailer to the second entry in the releasing-weekly trilogy, Fear Street Part II: 1978, which will explore an earlier era of Shadyside as the 1970s sparkle — and of course, a killer stalks Camp Nightwing.
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: FEAR STREET: 1994 is a Gory, Nostalgia-Fueled Slasher That Successfully Kicks Off a New Film Trilogy

As someone who absolutely adores slasher movies and considers Wes Craven’s Scream to be one of the best and most consistent franchises ever committed to celluloid, I was the prime audience for Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street: 1994, which lovingly pays tribute to Scream in a variety of ways (including Marco Beltrami’s score from the original film), but also sets out to do its own thing as well. And while Fear Street: 1994 absolutely nails all of its slasher tropes and fully embraces mid-’90s nostalgia to a T, what I really appreciated is how the story is also infused with a supernatural bent, making it a standout effort from Janiak and everyone involved that does a brilliant job of creating something of a horror-centric cinematic universe utilizing the works of R.L. Stine as its backdrop (but doesn’t pick a specific story from the Fear Street series, either).
Beauty & Fashionrue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994” is a fun and frightening trilogy launch

Starring Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch and Benjamin Flores Jr. For viewers of a certain age, FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 will take you back (has it really been two and a half decades?) to the days when SCREAM jumpstarted the slasher genre for a more media-savvy age, and R.L. Stine’s FEAR STREET books were offering extra blood and guts to young teen readers who had grown up on his GOOSEBUMPS series. For the current target audience, this first of a triptych inspired by Stine’s work offers plenty of grisly thrills, with up-to-the-minute casting and one rather subversive twist.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Pays Tribute to Classic Slashers with Higher Body Count

Her narration tells of sisters Ziggy (Sadie Sink) and Cindy Berman (Emily Rudd), two opposites that barely get along. Ziggy’s the more rebellious and angrier one of the pair, and older sister Cindy reformed her previous rebellious streak to play it straight in hopes of one day leaving Shadyside. These sisters provide the emotional through-line of Part 2, both in their fractured relationship and their friendships and budding romances. That helps when Part 2 kicks off with a similar formula established in Part 1. The flies buzz around the cursed one doomed to become a killing machine, with the campers none the wiser. Then the slaying begins, and Netflix again flexes its music budget with an endless array of classic jams.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Netflix Releases Sinister Trailer for Slasher Film 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978'

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The second installment in the streaming service’s R.L. Stine trilogy, 1978 picks up right where 1994 left off. C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs), the lone survivor of the witch’s attacks, sits down with Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.), the protagonists of the the first film, and tells them what happened during the killings at Camp Nightwing:
MoviesHastings Tribune

Review: 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' slashes more deeply than the first cut

With its second installment, "Fear Street Part Two: 1978," Netflix's R.L. Stine movie trilogy finds its cinematic footing. Though it still relies too much on jump scares and clunky dialogue, "1978" feels more assured, looser than the first installment, "Fear Street Part One: 1994." Where "1994" hearkened a bit to the meta horror of its story's time (think "Scream"), "1978" feels right at home in the "Friday the 13th" universe, but with better production values and as part of a larger, more interesting story than a simple slasher flick.
Moviesthecollegiatelive.com

The Killers Are Due On Fear Street: A Review Of ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994’

Greetings Nightlighters, it is I, “the nightmare immune nocturnal writing nerd” Jamie Miller here, with yet another issue of Nightlight. Now, my friends, a passion of mine for as long as I can remember is horror. I mean, Michael Myers is one of my favorite movie villains of all time. And as a kid, due to the magic of the rerun, I used to watch “Goosebumps” quite a bit. I also read a few of the books. So imagine my absolute delight when I learned that “Fear Street,” another of “Goosebumps” creator R.L. Stine’s creations, was getting made into a trilogy of movies. And, man, I was not disappointed.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (2021)

Fear Street Part Two: 1978, 2021. Directed by Leigh Janiak. Starring Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Chiara Aurelia, Gillian Jacobs, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Drew Scheid, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Matthew Zuk, Ashley Zukerman, and Jordana Spiro. SYNOPSIS:. Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy