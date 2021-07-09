Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Springs, CA

Man in critical condition after altercation outside Palm Springs bar

By Jesus Reyes
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkgyV_0asXQvVZ00

Police are investigating a battery incident that left a man in critical condition outside a Palm Springs bar early Friday morning.

The incident happened outside a bar on the 400 block of E. Arenas Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the victim and a friend were walking from a bar when they became engaged in a conversation with another male. The conversation ended up with the man began chasing the victim after a comment. The victim then slipped and struck his head on the ground. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man chasing the victim left the area before police arrived.

PSPD took to social media to address rumors regarding this incident.

"We have seen social media rumors indicating this incident was a targeted hate crime. At this time, there is no reported information or evidence to suggest a hate crime occurred," reads a statement by Palm Springs police.

Police said the investigation is still early and ongoing. Investigators are looking through video evidence to check for images that can be released to assist identifying the suspect in this case.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have additional information about this incident to come forward and provide us with the additional details. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-327-1441.

You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Full Statement from the Palm Springs Police Department:

PSPD Investigators are conducting an investigation into a battery incident that occurred early this morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Arenas Rd. regarding a victim of a battery. Officers learned that the victim and a friend were walking from a local bar on E. Arenas Rd. and engaged in conversation with another male.

The victim told the male that he resembled the actor “Eddie Murphy.” It was reported that the male became angry at this comment and a physical confrontation occurred. The male began chasing the victim. While running away, the victim slipped and struck his head on the ground. The subject chasing the victim left the area. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and is in critical condition.

Because of the physical confrontation and fact that the male was chasing the victim when the victim fell and became injured, officers are investigating this incident as an assault and battery.

We have seen social media rumors indicating this incident was a targeted hate crime. At this time, there is no reported information or evidence to suggest a hate crime occurred.

The investigation is still early and ongoing and investigators are looking for anyone who may have additional information about this incident to come forward and provide us with the additional details.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, approximately 5-08 wearing a light blue button up shirt, white shorts, and was last seen in a black convertible type vehicle.

Investigators are looking through video evidence at this time to see if there are any images that can be released to assist identifying the suspect in this case.

If you do have information that would assist investigators, we ask that you call us at 760-327-1441. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

The post Man in critical condition after altercation outside Palm Springs bar appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 3

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
1K+
Followers
437
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Hate Crime#News Channel 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police release photos of suspects wanted for attack that resulted in critical injuries

Palm Springs police released photos of two men wanted for their role in an altercation outside a bar that left a person in critical condition The incident happened along the 400 block of E. Arenas Rd. on Friday, July 9 at approximately 1:42 a.m. Police said they were told the victim and a friend were The post Palm Springs police release photos of suspects wanted for attack that resulted in critical injuries appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Trial nears for man facing possible death sentence in Palm Springs killings

A trial date was tentatively set today for mid-September for a Cathedral City man facing a possible death sentence for allegedly fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs more than two years ago. Jose Larin-Garcia, 21, is charged with four counts of murder stemming from the February 2019 shootings in which the victims, ages 17 The post Trial nears for man facing possible death sentence in Palm Springs killings appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

67-year-old Indio woman missing since Monday, last seen driving white 2020 Toyota C-HR

Family and authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 67-year-old Indio woman last seen on Monday, July 12. Deborah Jean Suer was last seen at around 11 a.m. in the city of Palm Desert. Family describe Suer as 4 foot, 10 inches tall weighing approximately 150 pounds with green eyes and short The post 67-year-old Indio woman missing since Monday, last seen driving white 2020 Toyota C-HR appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Body found in canal, Indio PD investigating

Indio Police are searching a canal that runs through the Four Seasons at Terra Lago development in Indio after the discovery of a human body.  Police tell News Channel 3 that earlier this morning, a fisherman saw a body in the Coachella Canal and called police.  Indio Police is investigating and have asked for the The post Body found in canal, Indio PD investigating appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Spill of Unknown Substance Prompts Evacuation in Palm Desert

A scare over what was thought to be a spilled hazardous substance inside a warehouse at a Palm Desert business prompted the entire building to be evacuated today. The spill was reported at 10:19 a.m. in a commercial building in the 77600 block of Country Club Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The The post Spill of Unknown Substance Prompts Evacuation in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Banning, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Officials: Person pronounced dead in Banning crash found alive an hour later

A person originally pronounced dead in a crash along Interstate 10 on Saturday was found showing signs of life after being pulled out of the wreckage nearly an hour later, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound I-10 near Hargrave Street in Banning at around at 1:37 p.m. Cal Fire spokesperson The post Officials: Person pronounced dead in Banning crash found alive an hour later appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Desert Hot Springs

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs. The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:44 p.m. near the intersection of Dillon Road and Atlantic Avenue. The Desert Hot Springs Police Department said a vehicle traveling eastbound on Dillon Road made a left turn onto Atlantic Avenue when The post Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Twentynine Palms, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested for stealing vehicle of previously missing woman, hindering the search

Two people were arrested last week for allegedly stealing the vehicle of a woman who was reported missing last year in Twentynine Palms. Authorities said the theft caused issues in the search. Erika Lloyd, 38, was reported missing on June 14, 2020. The Walnut Creek native took a road trip from the Bay Area to The post Two arrested for stealing vehicle of previously missing woman, hindering the search appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Dog injured in rollover crash on Highway 111 in Windy Point

Officers are investigating a rollover crash that left a dog injured Tuesday afternoon in Windy Point north of Palm Springs. The crash happened on Highway 111 and Overture Drive at around 2:15 p.m. Officer Jackie Quintero of the California Highway Patrol confirmed it was a single vehicle rollover. When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere The post Dog injured in rollover crash on Highway 111 in Windy Point appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle on its side after collision near Date Palm bridge in Cathedral City

First responders are evaluating patients after a two-vehicle collision near the Date Palm bridge in Cathedral City Tuesday evening. The crash occurred near Date Palm Drive and Perez Road at around 7:30 p.m. One vehicle was overturned in the collision, causing some blockage for southbound traffic on Date Palm Drive. Cathedral City firefighters said one The post Vehicle on its side after collision near Date Palm bridge in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Semi-trailer leaking 1,000 gallons of propane near Spotlight 29 Casino

Cal Fire firefighters are at the scene of a semi-trailer with two 500 gallons of propane leaking within the trailer near Spotlight 29 Casino Tuesday evening. The incident started at approximately 5:31 p.m. HAZMAT - Reported 5:31 PM. 46000 Blk Harrison Pl in Indio. Firefighters are on scene of a semi-trailer with two 500 gallon The post Semi-trailer leaking 1,000 gallons of propane near Spotlight 29 Casino appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Family asks for help finding Palm Springs woman missing since Saturday

A Palm Springs woman last seen on Saturday remains missing. Natalie Ferrell, 35, was checked out of Eisenhower Health on July 10th at 5:30 p.m., loved ones tell News Channel 3. According to loved ones, Natalie did not have a phone, purse, money, or glasses.  Natalie is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, The post Family asks for help finding Palm Springs woman missing since Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Barricaded man surrenders to deputies in Coachella

A man barricaded himself inside a Coachella home Saturday evening and ultimately surrendered to deputies, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident began around 5:50 p.m. No force was used and no one was injured. The man is being arrested on multiple felony charges. Thermal station deputies along with SWAT team members responded The post Barricaded man surrenders to deputies in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol K-9 team helps agents find $440,000 worth of meth in vehicle on I-10 near Coachella

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to a suspicious vehicle on Interstate 10 near Coachella over the weekend. The vehicle ended up having $440,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside several duffle bags. The incident began when Border patrol agents encountered a vehicle at the Dillion Road exit near Interstate 10 and Highway 86 The post Border Patrol K-9 team helps agents find $440,000 worth of meth in vehicle on I-10 near Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Ex-Federal official from Palm Desert admits to taking money illegally

A former Department of Defense project services manager from Palm Desert admitted taking money from contractors in connection with federal work overseas and is now facing up to 10 years in prison, authorities said today. Nizar Farhat, 63, pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of receiving an illegal gratuity and being a public official The post Ex-Federal official from Palm Desert admits to taking money illegally appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

19-year-old victim identified in overnight Palm Springs shooting

The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed a woman is dead after a shooting in a Palm Springs neighborhood during the early hours of Thursday. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Alexus Franco of Indio. Police say the shooting happened on N. Granada Ave in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates. News Channel 3 first starting The post 19-year-old victim identified in overnight Palm Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio Police seek help identifying driver who fatally struck pedestrian

Indio police today asked for the public's help identifying the person who fatally struck a 57-year-old man as he was crossing a street last month. Investigators do not know who ran over Domingo Cordova of Indio on June 28, but have since ascertained the type of vehicle involved. According to Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron, The post Indio Police seek help identifying driver who fatally struck pedestrian appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

60-year-old Palm Springs man charged for series of SoCal bank robberies

A half-dozen felony counts were filed today against a 60-year-old felon from Palm Springs who's accused of committing multiple armed bank robberies in Southern California. Todd Eugene Cannady was arrested Thursday following an alleged holdup in Jurupa Valley. Cannady is charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count each of kidnapping to commit The post 60-year-old Palm Springs man charged for series of SoCal bank robberies appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs residents make a horrific discovery

Two Desert Hot Springs residents said they found two black bags in a wash near Wardman Dog Park with dead puppies. Anthony Giannotti said he was resting in a shady area in the wash Thursday morning when he heard a thump. After checking to see what the noise could have been, he said he saw The post Desert Hot Springs residents make a horrific discovery appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

GoFundMe set to up to help local family of 21-year-old killed in Fourth of July crash; Father in critical condition

A local family is asking for the community's help after their son was killed in a crash on Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs on the Fourth of July. Rafael Cruz, 21, was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 62 and Pierson Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Cruz had The post GoFundMe set to up to help local family of 21-year-old killed in Fourth of July crash; Father in critical condition appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 3

Community Policy