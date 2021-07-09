Man in critical condition after altercation outside Palm Springs bar

Police are investigating a battery incident that left a man in critical condition outside a Palm Springs bar early Friday morning.

The incident happened outside a bar on the 400 block of E. Arenas Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the victim and a friend were walking from a bar when they became engaged in a conversation with another male. The conversation ended up with the man began chasing the victim after a comment. The victim then slipped and struck his head on the ground. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man chasing the victim left the area before police arrived.

PSPD took to social media to address rumors regarding this incident.

"We have seen social media rumors indicating this incident was a targeted hate crime. At this time, there is no reported information or evidence to suggest a hate crime occurred," reads a statement by Palm Springs police.

Police said the investigation is still early and ongoing. Investigators are looking through video evidence to check for images that can be released to assist identifying the suspect in this case.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have additional information about this incident to come forward and provide us with the additional details. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-327-1441.

You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Full Statement from the Palm Springs Police Department:

PSPD Investigators are conducting an investigation into a battery incident that occurred early this morning.



Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Arenas Rd. regarding a victim of a battery. Officers learned that the victim and a friend were walking from a local bar on E. Arenas Rd. and engaged in conversation with another male.



The victim told the male that he resembled the actor “Eddie Murphy.” It was reported that the male became angry at this comment and a physical confrontation occurred. The male began chasing the victim. While running away, the victim slipped and struck his head on the ground. The subject chasing the victim left the area. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and is in critical condition.



Because of the physical confrontation and fact that the male was chasing the victim when the victim fell and became injured, officers are investigating this incident as an assault and battery.



We have seen social media rumors indicating this incident was a targeted hate crime. At this time, there is no reported information or evidence to suggest a hate crime occurred.



The investigation is still early and ongoing and investigators are looking for anyone who may have additional information about this incident to come forward and provide us with the additional details.



The suspect is described as a black male adult, approximately 5-08 wearing a light blue button up shirt, white shorts, and was last seen in a black convertible type vehicle.



Investigators are looking through video evidence at this time to see if there are any images that can be released to assist identifying the suspect in this case.



If you do have information that would assist investigators, we ask that you call us at 760-327-1441. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

