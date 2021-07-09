Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN VALENCIA BERNALILLO AND WEST CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Escabosa, or 20 miles northwest of Estancia, moving west at 15 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Meadow Lake.