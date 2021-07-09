Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Phil Kearny Historical Site, or 15 miles south of Sheridan, moving southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Story, Banner and Ucross.