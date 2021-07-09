Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park, Virgin, Springdale and Rockville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Cars
County
Washington County, UT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
City
Springdale, UT
City
Rockville, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#17 04 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Granite Creek! Flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRANITE CREEK BASIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 925 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that water levels were beginning to recede on Granite Creek in Prescott. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Elevated water along Granite Creek will continue to impact areas from Prescott downstream to Watson Lake. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Granite Creek basin. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Granite Creek basin. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Downtown Prescott and White Spar Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 308 and 311...and between mile markers 314 and 315. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Martin Dam Draw, Ash Fork Draw, Partridge Creek drainages from Ash Fork northward. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ash Fork. This includes the following highways Business Interstate 40 near mile marker 146. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 00:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 1246 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain south of Highway 93 which would flow to Highway 93 near mile marker 40 to 102 including Caliente. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in this area and flash flooding is imminent or ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of washes, parts of Highway 93 between Hiko and Caliente, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rain has ended in this area and no additional rainfall is expected, however flow from earlier may continue to pose a flash flood threat. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 00:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 1246 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain south of Highway 93 which would flow to Highway 93 near mile marker 40 to 102 including Caliente. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in this area and flash flooding is imminent or ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of washes, parts of Highway 93 between Hiko and Caliente, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rain has ended in this area and no additional rainfall is expected, however flow from earlier may continue to pose a flash flood threat. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 09:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 939 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with isolated areas between 2 and 3 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sells, Topawa, San Miguel, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Vamori, Cowlic, Fresnal, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, South Komelik, Ali Molina, Hashan Chuchg and Itak. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 08:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 09:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 802 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with isolated areas of 3 inches. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, San Isidro, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, South Comobabi, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 08:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 09:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and Ak-Chin Village. Gauges show 0.50 to 1.00" has fallen with additional rainfall possible.
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Vics Peak Wildfire Burn Scar including but not limited to Springtime Campground, San Mateo Creek, Rock Springs Canyon and other drainages that flow into Alamosa Creek and Indian Creek as well as Socorro County Road 033 and State Road 1 between Mile Marker 11 and 18. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Vics Peak Burn Scar in Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Vics Peak Burn Scar. Between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.50 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Springtime Campground, San Mateo Creek, Rock Springs Canyon, and other drainages that flow into Alamosa Creek and Indian Creek as well as Socorro County Road 033 and State Road 1 between Mile Marker 11 and 18. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Vics Peak Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Vics Peak Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Wilcox County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wilcox FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX COUNTY At 1047 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate light to moderate rain is still falling over the warned area. Radar estimates just over six inches of rain has fallen so far, most of which fell in under an hour and a half. It is estimated quite a bit of runoff is still occurring and for that reason the warning will remain in effect. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Darlington, Rosebud, Neenah and Estelle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2.5-3.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans and Metairie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 227 and 230. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kane County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 00:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane; Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Kane County in southern Utah East Central Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 345 AM MDT. * At 1239 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park, Springdale, Rockville and Kolob Canyon. This warning includes large portions of Zion National Park including Behunin Canyon, the Narrows, Echo Canyon, Keyhole, Spry and Pine Slot Canyons, the Subway and the Kolob Canyons area of the park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kane County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 04:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL KANE AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 252 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall continues to fall across the warned area. Flash flooding is likely occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, dry washes, streams, slot canyons and slickrock areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park. Flash flooding is also expected in Birch Hollow, Orderville Canyon, Jolly Gulch and the North Fork of the Virgin River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Vernon County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Vernon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOURBON AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 458 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Fulton, Marmaton, Richards, Deerfield, Metz, Stotesbury and Hammond. This includes the following low water crossings West Fork Pryor Creek at Blair Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bourbon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Northwestern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Fulton, Marmaton, Richards, Deerfield, Metz, Stotesbury and Hammond. This includes the following low water crossings West Fork Pryor Creek at Blair Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kane County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN KANE AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 207 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of streams, normally dry washes, slot canyons and area roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park, Springdale, Rockville and Kolob Canyon. This warning includes large portions of Zion National Park including Behunin Canyon, the Narrows, Echo Canyon, Keyhole, Spry and Pine Slot Canyons, the Subway and the Kolob Canyons area of the park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bourbon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOURBON AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 458 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Fulton, Marmaton, Richards, Deerfield, Metz, Stotesbury and Hammond. This includes the following low water crossings West Fork Pryor Creek at Blair Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Jefferson County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 05:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 521 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, with the most rainfall in the western half of the county. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Vernon, Rend Lake Area, Ina, Waltonville, Bonnie, Belle Rive and Nason. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

Comments / 0

Community Policy