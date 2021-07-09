Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 17:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park, Virgin, Springdale and Rockville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0